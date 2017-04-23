Majority Think Trump Off to Fair-Poor Start: NBC News/WSJ Poll | NBC Bay Area
Majority Think Trump Off to Fair-Poor Start: NBC News/WSJ Poll

Trump's overall job-approval rating stands at 40 percent—down four points from February

    File Photo—U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

    About two-thirds of Americans give President Donald Trump poor or middling marks for his first 100 days in office, including a plurality who say he's off to a "poor start," according to results from a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

    Forty-five percent of respondents in the survey believe Trump is off to a poor start, with an additional 19 percent who say it's been "only a fair start," NBC News reported. That's compared with a combined 35 percent who think the president's first three months in office have been either "good" or "great."

    Trump's overall job-approval rating stands at 40 percent—down four points from February. It's the lowest job-approval rating for a new president at this 100-day stage in the history of the NBC/WSJ poll.

    The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted April 17-20 of 900 adults, including more than 400 who were interviewed by cell phone. The poll's overall margin of error is plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.

