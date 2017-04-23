File Photo—U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference announcing Alexander Acosta as the new Labor Secretary nominee in the East Room at the White House on February 16, 2017 in Washington, DC.

About two-thirds of Americans give President Donald Trump poor or middling marks for his first 100 days in office, including a plurality who say he's off to a "poor start," according to results from a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll.

Forty-five percent of respondents in the survey believe Trump is off to a poor start, with an additional 19 percent who say it's been "only a fair start," NBC News reported. That's compared with a combined 35 percent who think the president's first three months in office have been either "good" or "great."

Trump Denies Giving Up on Health Care Bill

President Donald Trump denied that the White House gave up on a GOP-sponsored health care bill, despite the issues surrounding the so-called "American Health Care Act" on March. Trump said there was a "great plan" for health care reform, as well as a spending bill. (Published Thursday, April 20, 2017)

Trump's overall job-approval rating stands at 40 percent—down four points from February. It's the lowest job-approval rating for a new president at this 100-day stage in the history of the NBC/WSJ poll.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted April 17-20 of 900 adults, including more than 400 who were interviewed by cell phone. The poll's overall margin of error is plus-minus 3.3 percentage points.