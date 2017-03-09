McConnell on Mexico Paying for Trump’s Wall: ‘Uh, No’

File - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Dec. 12, 2016. During an interview Thursday, McConnell was asked whether he believes Mexico will pay for President Donald Trump's border wall, to which he replied, "uh. no."

When asked whether Mexico would pay for President Donald Trump’s border wall during an interview Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said "uh, no," NBC News reported.

McConnell told Politico that he believes there are certain areas along the border that don’t need a border wall for security. The wall is estimated to cost $21.6 billion to build—a price tag that Trump has said Mexico will pay for.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has continuously refuted claims that Mexico will pay for the wall, but Trump has refused to back off the claim.