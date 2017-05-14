File Photo—Then-FBI Director James Comey participates in the Senate Intelligence Committee's hearing on worldwide threats, Feb. 9, 2016, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Comey was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

Just 29 percent of Americans say they approve of President Donald Trump's decision to fire FBI Director James Comey, while 38 percent disapprove, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found, NBC News reported.

The NBC/WSJ poll was conducted May 11-13, after Trump's dismissal of Comey.

Thirty-two percent of those polled said they do not have a say in the matter, according to the NBC News report.

But among those who say they have read, seen or heard "a lot" about the firing, 53 percent say they disapprove, versus 33 percent who approve.





The poll does not show a significant change in the president’s overall standing.

Trump's job-approval rating stands at 39 percent, which is one point lower than last month's NBC/WSJ survey — well within the poll's margin of error.

