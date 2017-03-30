The U.S. Capitol building stands before sunrise in Washington, DC, U.S., on Friday, March 24, 2017.

Democrats and Republicans agree on at least one thing: both parties say in a new poll that they are deeply divided, NBC News reported.

About three-quarters of Republican and Republican-leaning Americans say their party is split, according to an NBC News|SurveyMonkey poll conducted Friday. A majority of their counterparts on the left see the same division in the Democratic party, NBC News reported.

Just 24 percent of Republicans view the GOP as united, the poll found.

The poll was conducted just after congressional Republicans failed to whip up the votes needed to pass their health care bill in the House. The bill would have repealed former President Barack Obama's signature health care law, a campaign promise made by President Donald Trump.

Ivanka Trump Will Serve as White House Employee