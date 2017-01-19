Trump to Take Oath of Office Amid Pomp and Protests

President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a news conference at Trump Tower on Jan. 11, 2017 in New York City.

Republican Donald J. Trump, a businessman and former reality TV star, will be sworn in Friday as the 45th president of the United States.

It will cap an unlikely and historic rise for a man who has never before served in government. Taking the nation's highest office and with Republicans in both houses of Congress, Trump will get his chance to fulfill his campaign slogan to make America great again.

Hundreds of thousands of people have descended on Washington, D.C., to mark the occasion and millions more will tune in to watch all of the pomp — and a number of protests.

Officials estimate that 800,000 to 900,000 people will be present for Inauguration Day festivities, a celebration that takes over the city, closing roads and taxing the city's Metro transit system.

Several living ex-presidents will be in attendance. Besides outgoing President Barack Obama, Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton are slated to attend, along with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

On Friday morning, Trump, Vice President-elect Mike Pence and their families will attend services at St. John’s Episcopal Church near the White House, a precedent set by Franklin D. Roosevelt and followed by every president since.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. ET, with a musical prelude.

Just after noon, Trump will take the oath of office, administered by Chief Justice John Roberts. Trump will then deliver his inaugural address.

At least five times during a presidential swearing-in ceremony, either the incoming president taking the presidential oath or the justice administering it has stumbled over the words, according to Jim Bendat, author of "Democracy's Big Day: The Inauguration of Our President 1789-2013." (Published Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017)

Trump and Pence are slated to participate in the traditional inaugural parade at 3 p.m. ET, with forecasts showing cloudy skies and showers.

But the day will not be all pageantry and celebration, coming after an ugly presidential campaign and a contentious aftermath.

More than 60 House Democrats plan to boycott Trump's inauguration ceremony, an unprecedented break with the bipartisan tradition of celebrating the peaceful transfer of power. Among their reasons are Trump's treatment of women, minorities and the disabled during the campaign and alleged links between his team and Russia.

While Trump continues to lash out at critics and skirmished with the intelligence community on Twitter, incoming White House press secretary Sean Spicer said the inaugural address will offer a message of unity, describing it as “a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country.”

"He’ll discuss what it means to be an American, the challenges we face, the challenges the middle class face,” Spicer said Thursday.

Meanwhile, thousands of protesters took to the streets in D.C., New York City and around the country, a prelude to what can be expected in a weekend of dissent. A "unity rally" outside Trump International Hotel in Manhattan received support from celebrities including Alec Baldwin, Michael Moore and Rosie Perez.