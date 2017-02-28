President Donald Trump, in his first address to Congress on Tuesday, announced he's establishing a new office within the Department of Homeland Security to protect victims of crimes committed by people who are in the country illegally.

He said the office is called VOICE: Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement.

"We are providing a voice to those who have been ignored by our media, and silenced by special interests," he said.

The announcement was denounced by many who have opposed Trump's actions on immigration, and that elicited a heated response from his supporters.