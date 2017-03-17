Secret Service Laptop Stolen, But Data Not at Risk: Sources | NBC Bay Area
Secret Service Laptop Stolen, But Data Not at Risk: Sources

The laptop was stolen from a New York-based agent

By Jonathan Dienst and Tom Winter

    A New York-based Secret Service agent's laptop was stolen, but the device is encrypted and sensitive data is not at risk, law enforcement sources told NBC News and NBC New York on Friday.

    The sources said the laptop requires a keycode to access, and two unsuccessful attempts to log in will destroy the device's memory.

    Early media reports had suggested the laptop -- stolen Thursday in Brooklyn -- contained sensitive information, like data on the layout of Trump Tower or the Hillary Clinton e-mail investigation.

    But one senior law enforcement official said that was not the case. Rather, the laptop could access such data remotely from Secret Service servers, but only if it was logged into properly. 

