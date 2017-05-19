Senior White House Adviser Is 'Person of Interest' in FBI Russia Probe: Report | NBC Bay Area
President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump

The latest news on President Donald Trump's first year as president

Senior White House Adviser Is 'Person of Interest' in FBI Russia Probe: Report

    A senior White House adviser has been singled out as a “significant person of interest” in the federal law enforcement probe of possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

    A report published Friday by The Washington Post cites people familiar with the matter, who would not identify the individual under scrutiny by name. They did say that the senior adviser is “someone close to the president.”

    White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded in a statement: "As the President has stated before - a thorough investigation will confirm that there was no collusion between the campaign and any foreign entity."

    The news comes as the FBI investigation appears to be entering a more active phase, with grand jury subpoenas being issued and interviews being conducted. Sources told the Washington Post that the intensity of the probe will probably accelerate over the next few weeks.

    Published 53 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago
