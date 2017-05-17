'There Was Nothing Casual' About Flynn Warning: Sally Yates

Fired acting attorney general Sally Yates said in an interview Tuesday night that "there was nothing casual" about the warnings she gave to the Trump administration about then-national security adviser Michael Flynn, NBC News reported.
Speaking to CNN's Anderson Cooper, Yates disputed White House press secretary Sean Spicer's description of her warning as a "heads up."
"I called [White House councel] Don McGahn and told him I had a very sensitive matter that I needed to discuss with him," Yates said. "He knew that this was serious and that it was important."
President Donald Trump also didn't characterize the warning as Yates did, saying in an NBC News interview that it didn't seem like the Flynn situation was an emergency.
