Timeline: Former FBI Director James Comey’s Fall From Grace

FBI Director James Comey delivers his opening statements during a March 20, 2017, House Intelligence Committee hearing concerning Russia's meddling. He was fired by President Donald Trump on Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

Former FBI Director James Comey received high marks from members of both sides of the aisle until the Hillary Clinton email controversy.

NBC News took a look at how Comey went from being a respected leader of one of the government's highest law enforcement agencies to a Washington lightning rod.

Comey's leadership tenure with the FBI began in September 2013 when former President Barack Obama appointed him. Two years later, the FBI began investigating the security Clinton's email server.

