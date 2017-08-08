Trump Has Sent 'Greetings' to Robert Mueller: Report

The Wall Street Journal reports Special Counsel Robert Mueller has put together a grand jury to look into possible collusion between Russia and the Trump Campaign. (Published Friday, Aug. 4, 2017)

Despite his public criticism of the special counsel's investigation into Russian ties, President Donald Trump has sent friendly private messages to the counsel's office through lawyers, NBC News reported.

The exchanges were first reported by USA Today. Trump’s chief counsel John Dowd told the paper that Trump’s team has passed along messages of "appreciation and greetings" to special counsel Robert Mueller.

Such gestures are seen as not very common.

Trump has repeatedly denied campaign collusion with Russia and has slammed the investigation as a "witch hunt" against him. Trump was heavily scrutinized for citing the Russia investigation as a reason he fired former FBI Director James Comey.

