Trump Losing Some Support From Key Parts of His Base: Poll | NBC Bay Area
Trump Losing Some Support From Key Parts of His Base: Poll

    AP
    President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for executive orders regarding trade in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump's approval with American voters has slipped in recent weeks, including among key groups that helped to fuel his electoral win last year, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday.

    Only 36 percent of voters approved of how Trump is handling the presidency, while 58 percent disapproved, CNBC reported. That compares to 40 percent approval and 56 percent disapproval in an April 19 survey.

    The poll was conducted from Thursday to Tuesday, meaning most, if not all, of the voters responded before Trump fired FBI Director James Comey.

    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
