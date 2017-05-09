Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday called for a special prosecutor to investigate possible ties between the Trump administration and Russia, after FBI Director James Comey was fired by President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson are expected to meet with Vladimir Putin’s top diplomat at the White House on Wednesday in what will be the highest level, face-to-face contact with Russia of the American leader’s young presidency, NBC News reported.

The meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov was announced last week, but it comes during a time when U.S.-Russia relations are, Tillerson said, "at a low point."

FBI Director James Comey Fired

FBI Director James Comey was terminated by President Trump after receiving "clear recommendations" of both Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and Attorney General Jeff Sessions. (Published Tuesday, May 9, 2017)

And tensions surrounding Russia's involvement in the U.S. election remain high. Tuesday evening, Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, ostensibly for his handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. But many question whether the dismissal had anything to do with Comey being in charge of the investigation into the Trump campaign's ties to Russia.

The State Department says Tillerson and Lavrov are expected to discuss ongoing violence in Syria and Ukraine.