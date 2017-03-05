President Donald Trump told reporters at a news conference Thursday that his administration will issue a new executive action on travel and immigration next week.

President Donald Trump on Monday is expected to sign a revised version of his executive order that restricted travel from seven Muslim-majority countries, two senior White House officials told NBC News.

Trump first signed his immigration executive order on Jan. 27, restricting travel from Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Somalia, Iran, Libya and Iraq. The new order would revoke and replace the previous one and remove Iraq from the list, as the country is a key part in America's fight against ISIS.

Various White House officials and even the president have been promising a new order since Feb. 6, when a federal judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order on the initial plan. However, a month later, a revised version has yet to be presented.

The new order would also put a temporary halt on all refugees seeking entrance into the U.S. The first order only halted entrance for Syrian refugees.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, Danny Glover Rally Workers at Miss. Nissan Plant