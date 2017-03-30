Trump to Tackle Trade Abuses, Deficit With New Executive Order | NBC Bay Area
Trump to Tackle Trade Abuses, Deficit With New Executive Order

The president had made campaign promises to make changes to trading, voicing criticism of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement

    President Donald Trump is expected to sign a new executive order Friday, top administration officials said. They are intended to identify countries the White House considers to be big cheaters in trade deals with America, NBC News reported.

    The order will call on the Commerce Department and the U.S. Trade Representative to determine trade abuses that contribute to the U.S. trade deficit.

    Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the administration will use the report when it is finished in 90 days as a "basis for decision making."

    The president had made campaign promises to make changes to trading, voicing criticism of the North Atlantic Free Trade Agreement with Mexico and Canada and citing statistics about falling manfucaturing numbers.

