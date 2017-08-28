Appeals Court Skeptical of Expanding Trump Travel Ban

In this March 16, 2017 file photo, D=demonstrators protest outside the office of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Chicago, Illinois.

A panel of federal appeals court judges appeared unwilling Monday to expand the reach of President Donald Trump's travel ban, after a series of rulings allowed the executive order to be enforced but limited its effect, NBC News reported.

The three judges, from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in Seattle, heard argument on a plea from the Trump administration to let the government use a list it compiled in late June for deciding who can apply for a visa from six Muslim-majority countries while the travel restrictions are in place.

In late June, the United States Supreme Court ruled that while portions of the travel ban could be enforced, people overseas "who have a credible claim of a bona fide relationship" with a relative or an organization in the U.S. would be exempt. In response, the State Department said that meant only parents, parents-in-law, spouses, fiances, children, and children-in-law could get visas during the 90 days while the ban is in place.