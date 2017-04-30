In this file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for executive orders regarding trade in the Oval Office at the White House, Friday, March 31, 2017, in Washington.

President Donald Trump said he "will not be happy" if North Korea conducts another banned nuclear test in an interview to air Sunday, NBC News reported.

However, Trump wasn't specific as to how the U.S. would respond. Trump told CBS News' John Dickerson "we'll see" if military action would follow North Korea's would-be sixth nuclear test.

Tillerson Calls for UN Sanctions on North Korea

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called for North Korea's "financial isolation" at Friday's U.N. Security Council meeting. Tillerson also threatened sanctions on countries that continues to trade with North Korea, singling out China. (Published Friday, April 28, 2017)

The interview conducted Saturday for Sunday's "Face the Nation" comes one day after North Korea tested a short-range ballistic missile, a test prohibited by United Nations sanctions. The missile blew up shortly after launch, U.S. officials said.

Trump also said Chinese President Xi Jinping has been helping the U.S. put pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.