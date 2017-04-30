President Donald Trump said he "will not be happy" if North Korea conducts another banned nuclear test in an interview to air Sunday, NBC News reported.
However, Trump wasn't specific as to how the U.S. would respond. Trump told CBS News' John Dickerson "we'll see" if military action would follow North Korea's would-be sixth nuclear test.
The interview conducted Saturday for Sunday's "Face the Nation" comes one day after North Korea tested a short-range ballistic missile, a test prohibited by United Nations sanctions. The missile blew up shortly after launch, U.S. officials said.
Trump also said Chinese President Xi Jinping has been helping the U.S. put pressure on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
