Trump, Netanyahu Have 'Very Warm' Conversation, Don't Discuss Embassy Move
Trump, Netanyahu Have ‘Very Warm’ Conversation, Don’t Discuss Embassy Move

The White House said Trump emphasized "the deep and abiding" partnership between the two countries

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a "very warm" conversation with President Donald Trump on Sunday.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a "very warm" conversation with President Donald Trump on Sunday, NBC News reported. 

    Netanyahu's office said the two leaders discussed Iran and the Palestinian peace process. However, they did not discuss Trump's campaign promise to move the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to the holy city of Jerusalem. 

    "We are at the very beginning stages of even discussing this subject," White House spokesman Sean Spicer told NBC News.

    In a statement, the White House said that peace between Israel and the Palestinians could be achieved only through direct negotiation.

    Trump and Netanyahu agreed to a White House visit next month.

    Published 2 hours ago
