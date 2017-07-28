'Nightmare Is Over': Dems React to Health Care Bill Failure

Senator Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii) took the floor as she shared her experience with kidney cancer and the comforting notes and encouragement she received from colleagues on both sides of the aisle. She asked where that same compassion was just hours before the Senate voted on the health care bill on July 27, 2017. (Published 53 minutes ago)

The GOP took a hard blow early Friday when its Health Care Freedom Act, dubbed the "skinny repeal" of "Obamacare," failed to pass in the Senate in a late-night 49–51 vote.

Republican Sens. John McCain, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins crossed party lines to cast key votes to defeat the measure, with McCain's move drawing cheers from the Democrats on the Senate floor.

As news of the bill's failure spread, social media erupted with reactions from Washington.

Senate GOP 'Skinny Repeal' Fails in 49–51 Vote

President Donald Trump was not happy with the results, tweeting about 2:30 a.m. ET, "3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch!"

Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie Hirono earlier Thursday became emotional while talking about the bill. Before mentioning her own battle with cancer, she talked about having lost a young sister to pneumonia in Japan then fearing for her mother's health while growing up without health coverage in the U.S.

"Where is your compassion?" said Hirono, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer in May. "Where is the care that you showed me when I was diagnosed with my illness. I find it hard to believe that we can sit here and vote on a bill that is going to hurt millions and millions of people in our country. We are better than that."

Read how Hirono and other Democratic lawmakers responded to their victory.



