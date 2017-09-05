President Donald Trump’s administration plans to end in March the Deferred Action For Childhood Arrivals policy that has protected hundreds of thousands of young immigrants from deportation and allowed them to work legally in the U.S. The six-month delay would give time for Congress to act. Here are five states that may be among the most affected by the decision on DACA.

These Five States Have the Most Dreamers

President Donald Trump's administration plans to end the government program that protects young undocumented immigrants from deportation, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced Tuesday.

The end of the Deferred Action for Child Arrivals, or DACA, initiative is sure to be intensely debated across the country, NBC News reported.

An executive order signed by President Barack Obama in 2012, the program has about 800,000 recipients. People with permits whose renewals are set to expire before March 5, 2018, will be able to re-apply — if their applications are submitted by Oct. 5, 2017, according to Department of Homeland Security officials.

Here's what you need to know about DACA.

