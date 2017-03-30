White House Officials Aided Nunes in Getting Intel: Report

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes faced criticism from Democratic lawmakers after he was found to have met an unnamed source a day before he told President Trump and the press that Trump Tower may have gotten caught up in United States surveillance efforts during the transition period.

Two White House official were involved in giving House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes access to intelligence reports that seemed to show that President Donald Trump and his associates were incidentally included in surveillance efforts, the New York Times reported Thursday.

Nunes went on to tell reporters that the president was surveilled in some capacity. He later went to the White House to brief them on his findings, ushering in a wave of criticism from Democrats, including Rep. Adam Schiff, the party's ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee.

The New York Times, citing several American officials, named Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the senior director for intelligence at the National Security Council, and Michael Ellis, a lawyer who works on national security issues at the White House Counsel's Office, as the officials involved in liaising with Nunes.

NBC News has not independently confirmed the report in the New York Times.