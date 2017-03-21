Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. questions Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch during the committee's confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 21, 2017.

Whoops — Sen. Lindsey Graham killed off U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Tuesday morning.

"Justice Alito passed away in February," the South Carolina senator said as he questioned President Donald Trump's nominee for the vacancy on the high court, Judge Neil Gorsuch.

Graham's comment came as he addressed the controversial decision by Senate Republicans not to consider former President Barack Obama's pick for the court, Judge Merrick Garland. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell argued in March 2016 that the American people should have a voice in the process.

There had already been three primaries by then, Graham said.

"The campaign season in my view was afoot," he said.

There was only one problem: Alito of course is very much alive.

Graham meant Justice Antonin Scalia, who died on Feb. 13 last year.

He soon realized his error and said he had to correct the record. "Bad news, bad mistake," he said.

Gorsuch: Judicial Decisions 'Not About Politics'

Supreme Court nominee Judge Neil Gorsuch eschewed the idea of politics being a major driving force in his former judicial decisions, in a possible attempt to distance himself from the political controversies that surround President Donald Trump and Congress. He said decisions made on the bench are "not about politics." (Published Monday, March 20, 2017)

For Gorsuch's part, the second day of his hearing went more smoothly, as he declined to comment on difficult topics Democrats pressed him on, including Trump's campaign promise to ban all Muslims from entering the United States.

And he declined to respond to a question about the Judiciary Committee's handling of Garland's nomination.

"I can't get involved in politics and there's judicial canons that prevent me from doing that," Gorsuch said. "I think it would be imprudent."

In a lighter exchange with Gorsuch, Graham praised Trump's choice. He said he had been worried about whom the "Celebrity Apprentice" reality star would pick.

Feinstein 'Deeply Disappointed' by Garland SCOTUS Snub

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-California, started Judge Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing for the Supreme Court with a reference to the snub of Obama nominee Merrick Garland, before listing issues the Supreme Court could influence with the appointment of Gorsuch to the vacant seat. (Published Monday, March 20, 2017)

"Maybe someone on TV," Graham joked.