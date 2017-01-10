7 Poignant Moments From Obama's Farewell Address in Chicago

President Barack Obama gave thanks to Chicago, where he got his start in politics, in his farewell presidential speech Tuesday night. Mary Ann Ahern reports. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017)

Obama Gives Farewell Speech in Chicago to Crowd of 18,000

President Barack Obama gave his farewell address Tuesday night at McCormick Place on Chicago’s South Side to cheers of “four more years” from a crowd of approximately 18,000.

The outgoing commander in chief touted many accomplishments from tracking down Osama bin Laden to rebooting the auto industry—along with a few emotional and personal messages of thanks to the city of Chicago and those he loves.

Here’s a look at some of the poignant moments of his final speech as president.

“My turn to say thanks”: Obama figures out who he is, searches for a purpose in life on the streets of Chicago

Jobs, Cuba, marriage equality and the “mastermind behind 9/11”: Obama touts accomplishments

The imperative peaceful transfer of power “from one freely elected president to the next”

On the changing of hearts, diversity and lessons from Atticus Finch

“Maybe you still can’t believe we pulled this whole thing off”: The first lady’s standing ovation

With pride, Obama thanks his daughters Sasha and Malia

The “best” decision he made as a nominee, Obama thanks Vice President Joe Biden

