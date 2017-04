A handful of free gifts await fans of the San Francisco Giants as a new season arrives. Kari Hall reports.

Some lucky San Francisco Giants fans headed to AT&T Park this season will be treated to special promotions, such as bobblehead handouts and gear giveaways. Among the items that likely will be must-have items for fans are the "Johnny Cueto Shimmy Bobble" and the "Buster Hugs" blanket.

View the full promotions and special events calendar on the San Francisco Giants website.

