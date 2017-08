BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - APRIL 11: A general view of Fenway Park prior to the home opener between the Boston Red Sox and the Baltimore Orioles on April 11, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

The ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park missed its target Wednesday night and gave a nearby photographer something to remember.

Red Sox fan Jordan Leandre’s pitch went off course and struck photographer Tony Capobianco in the groin.





The photographer took the hit in stride and had a laugh about it on Twitter that night.

Leandre was also in good humor after the humiliating pitch seen all over the world.