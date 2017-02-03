Stanford women's basketball head coach Tara VanDerveer has cemented herself in a miniscule, elite club of college basketball coaches, earning her 1,000th career win Friday night with Stanford's 58-42 home victory over USC.

VanDerveer is just the third D-I college coach to reach the milestone. She joins former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt (1,098) and current Duke men's basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski (1,060) in the 1,000 career wins club.

The storied coach took over as Stanford's head coach prior to the 1985-86 season after stints at Idaho and Ohio State. VanDerveer has led the Cardinal to two national campionships, winning it all in the 1989-90 season and soon after in the 1991-92 season. Stanford has reached the Final Four seven times under VanDerveer.

Stanford, ranked No. 8 in the country, improved to 20-3 on the 2016-17 season with its victory.

Over her 38-year career, VanDerveer now owns a 1,000-228 record. Since taking over at Stanford, VanDerveer has compiled 848 wins to only 177 losses.

VanDerveer was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011 and the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame in 2002.