Always Dreaming Wins the 143rd Kentucky Derby

By Nina Lin

4 minutes ago

Always Dreaming, ridden by jockey John Valezquez, won the 143rd Kentucky Derby on a muddy track ahead of 19 other athletes at Churchhill Downs on May 6, 2017. See the photos.

After a 16-month recovery from injuries that could easily kill a person, jockey Rajiv Maragh has made a remarkable comeback and will race on the back of Irish War Cry at the 143th Kentucky Derby on Saturday. Maragh fractured his spine, broke his ribs and had a collapsed lung when Yourcreditisgood landed on him during a 2015 race at Belmont Park.

