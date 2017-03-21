Trump Addresses Kaepernick Free Agency in Kentucky Speech

President Donald Trump discussed free agent NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick at a rally in Louisville, Kentucky, on March 20. "There was an article today, it was reported, that NFL owners don't want to pick him up because they don't want to get a nasty tweet from Donald Trump," he said. "Do you believe that?" Trump added that he would report that news to the "people of Kentucky because they like it when people actually stand for the American flag, right."