Could Be More Victims of 'WannaCry' Malware Attack: Experts

Security experts said Sunday that the estimated 200,000 computers worldwide hit by Friday's huge ransomware attack could be only the beginning, NBC News reported.

Experts said an untold number of infected systems could still be waiting to be discovered when people return to work on Monday and start their computers.

The apparently random "WannaCry" attack was temporarily stopped by British malware researcher identified as Marcus Hutchins on Saturday. However, at least two new variations of the malware have been detected.

The virus spread through a vulnerability in Microsoft systems, particularly on outdated software like Windows XP or Windows Sever 2003. Microsoft stopped supporting older versions of Windows and said it is pushing updates to block the virus.