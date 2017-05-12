More than a dozen hospitals in England were targeted by ransomware Friday amid an apparent large-scale cyberattack that may have ensnared companies worldwide, including FedEx and Spain's largest telecom company, NBC News reported.
National Health Service England blamed a software known as Wanna Decryptor for infecting computers.
The IT systems of NHS sites were reportedly bombarded by pop-up messages Friday demanding a ransom, and purported screenshots showed the cyber attacker asking for "$300 worth of bitcoin" — a form of digital currency — to be sent to a certain online address.
Sometimes, it works: Last year, Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center forked over $17,000 to hackers who used ransomware.
UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Friday that the cyberattack is part of a wider international attack, according to the Associated Press.