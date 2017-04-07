A Louisiana mother is sounding the alarm about a popular online gaming site for kids, telling NBC 4 New York's I-Team she believes her son was "groomed" by a sexual predator who was lurking in the virtual adventure world.

The 8-year-old boy met the alleged predator on Roblox, a gaming community which boasts nearly 50 million users a month. It also allows players to chat with each other, which is how the boy was allegedly targeted.

The mother says the alleged predator portrayed himself as a child in the virtual world, and became “play partners” with her son after repeatedly finding him the same games.

The conversations quickly escalated with questions about the boy’s school, his home address – and then photos.