10-Year-Old Chilean Girl Captures Hearts from Dancing

A 10-year-old Chilean girl with cancer has captured the hearts of millions online with a video of her dancing on top of her hospital bed. Darly Leviante was diagnosed with an aggressive, advanced stage brain cancer last October... but she hasn't let that stop her from smiling and having fun. This video of her dancing on her hospital bed along with hospital staff has been viewed millions of times on social media. Her mother says the dancing video was shot on the same day Darly was having chemo therapy. The young girl says she wants to inspire other children suffering from illnesses, and to remind them to never give up hope, to continue being happy and to never forget to smile.