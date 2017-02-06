52-Year-Old Man Attends His Own Funeral in Cuba

Staging a mock funeral is an annual tradition in this Cuban village on the outskirts of Havana. It begins with a "wake" attended by the would-be widow and supervised by a priest. The ritual is an odd mix of festival and religion, and it's known as the village's way of celebrating life and death. The ceremony has all the trappings of an actual burial. This one featured a retired bricklayer as the deceased person. He climbed into a casket after drinking a lot of rum. His "widow" mourned his death, then danced up a storm. The casket was carried by a tractor through the town. The "deceased" was eventually revived.