A Giant Rooster Lego Revealed in Time for Chinese New Year

A rooster made out of more than 200-thousand lego pieces will be the highlight of Hong Kong's lunar new year parade this year. Hong Kong tourism board said it commissioned the territory's only certified Lego professional builder to create the six-and-a-half foot tall statue. The float was unveiled to the media ahead of the parade on Chinese New Year Day. Hong Kong tourism board's marketing manager said they chose to use Legos because they represented family.
Published 4 hours ago | Updated 57 minutes ago