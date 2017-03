It's Taronga Zoo's first pygmy hippo born in seven years. The zoo's senior keeper said the female calf was born last month and has begun to explore its new surroundings, making a splash in the zoo's pool. According to the zoo keeper, pygmy hippopotamus are classified as endangered, with fewer than three-thousand left in the wild. Taronga Zoo will soon hold a competition to help choose a name for the baby pygmy hippo.