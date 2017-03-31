Baby Panda Chases Caretaker

Baby pandas are adorable, but there's one living at a Chinese panda research center that is cuter than most. The panda cub named Fushun was caught on video recently chasing after a female caretaker. The clips released Tuesday by the panda research center showed the cub following right behind her as she prepared bamboo for Fushun and his family. After all the hopeless chasing and begging for attention, Fushun decided to try another tactic. He went to his bathing pool, splashing the shallow water on himself and really enjoying it. Perhaps after his bath, the caretaker would be willing to give him the attention he wanted.