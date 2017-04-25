Back Home: Rehabbed Manatee Returns to Natural Habitat in Florida

A manatee injured in a boat strike is back home in the waters of the Florida Keys. The 900-pound male manatee spent eight months recovering after its tail paddle was nearly severed last August. The successful rehabilitation means the animal can survive on its own, dive, stay submerged, and forage for food. Teams on Monday carried the rehabbed manatee back to his natural habitat. Florida manatees were recently reclassified from an endangered to a threatened species.