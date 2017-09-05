Bad Summer for Hollywood

It turns out Hollywood is reeling from its worst summer in more than two decades. The news comes after several flops like “The Mummy” and the latest “Transformers” sequel. ComScore says the box office returns for August were down 35 percent from last year. For the entire summer movie season, which runs from the first weekend in May through Labor Day, returns were down about 16 percent. Analysts blame several badly reviewed movies, competition from cinematic television shows such as “Game of Thrones,” and streaming services such as Netflix and Hulu.