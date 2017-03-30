Britain's Prince Charles Took Part in a Traditional Dance

Prince Charles visits Romania on Thursday. Charles will visit three European Union countries to reassure the EU that Britain remains a close ally. This morning Charles toured the Village Museum in Bucharest that celebrates Romanian crafts and culture. He was invited to dance the “hora” with folk dancers in traditional costumes. Charles spoke with a number of craftspeople including painters, carpenters and beekeepers. At the end of his visit a well-known Romanian rower offered him a handmade paddle. Charles owns two properties in Romania and visits them every year. Charles and wife, Camilla began a nine-day tour to highlight Britain's relationship with its European partners and comes a day after Britain officially began the process to separate from the European Union.