Bus Driver Saves 20 Students After Crash in South Carolina

A South Carolina school bus loaded with students was involved in a head-on collision with another vehicle this week. We get a first-hand look at the heroic actions of the bus driver who got all 20 students off the bus safely. Police say 65-year-old David Earl Scott was driving the bus around 7:45 a.m. when a pickup truck veered into oncoming traffic and slammed head-on into the bus in Greenville County. Surveillance video shows the driver get all the students off the bus in 41 seconds before a fire broke out inside the vehicle. According to authorities, Scott evacuated the students and had them all accounted for before officers reached the scene. Scott had been extensively trained on how to handle emergencies and had a list of the students' names compiled, four students were taken to a nearby hospital with non life threatening injuries. The pickup driver had to be extricated. Information on his condition is not being released.