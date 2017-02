Children visiting the panda research center in China's Sichuan Province laughed with delight at seeing a baby panda hug his keeper's leg. It's a sight all too common for parents of young children. The cub, named Yazhu, wanted her keeper to know he was her favorite. The keeper was trying to get bamboo shoots ready for the panda's lunch. After gathering enough bamboo, her keeper picked Yazhu up and carried her to her playground ladder.