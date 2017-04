A special yoga class gives new meaning to the downward dog position. The day of pampering for pups and their humans was held at a Kansas City yoga studio. Four-legged friends were welcomed to a fun 'doga' class, but it wasn't just about stretching out. The mixed breed class also wrapped up a donation drive to benefit an animal rescue group. The rescue group picks up the bill for spaying, neutering and other vet expenses to help low income pet owners.