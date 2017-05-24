Eliminate Straw Waste at Restaurants in Davis

A Northern California city is trying to eliminate straw waste at restaurants. The city of Davis just passed an ordinance that makes straws available by request only. The national parks service which promotes straw conservation says Americans use 500 million straws every day. That's enough to fill 125 school buses. Davis Councilwoman Rochelle Swanson originally proposed the idea. Some feel the city is going too far. Just last month Davis also banned Styrofoam containers and cups. the straw ordinance goes into effect Sept. 1. Restaurants caught violating the ordinances will be fined $100 on the first offense.