Men in southern Japan are throwing giant sandals and bags made out of straw to local homes. It's to wish families with children healthy growth. The event is called "kasedori" and it's a tradition that has been passed down since the Edo period. The men and women that deliver the gifts cannot reveal their identities. They wear straw mats, hats, and masks. The families that receive these gifts decorate their front door with the items for a year.