Forever Stamp Dedicated to President John F. Kennedy

The US Postal Service commemorated the centennial of President John F. Kennedy's birth by dedicating a forever stamp in his honor. The stamp was dedicated at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston. The stamp features a 1960 photograph of the 35th president as he campaigned in Seattle. The photograph was taken by Ted Spiegel. Kennedy was the youngest person elected to the presidency. He was 43 years old when he assumed office. The postal service relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operation.