Four Year Old Barber Gives Haircuts in Turkey

At just four years old, a young boy in Turkey is following in his father's footsteps by becoming a barber. Recep Saran works in his father's barber shop, giving haircuts to customers both young and old. He says he wants to be a barber like his father when he grows up, but he's already well on his way. He's been working at the barber shop for the past six months. Despite his young age, he's already got big talent. His father says many people request the young boy specifically when they come in.