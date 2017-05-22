Free Charging for Tesla Owners

For years, Tesla offered owners a nice perk. They could charge their cars for free at any of the company's supercharger stations. In January, the company said it would phase that program out. However, Tesla says new users can still take advantage if they get another driver to give them a referral code. Existing Tesla owners can give free and unlimited charging to up to five friends. Current owners can still get free charging if they decide to buy another Tesla model.
Published 2 hours ago | Updated 24 minutes ago