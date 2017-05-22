Gas Station Structure Collapses on Firefighter

A Michigan firefighter is luckily to be alive after narrowly escaping a burning structure collapse over the weekend. Cell phone video captured Saturday shows the front portion of a burning gas station roof collapsing onto a firefighter in Iron Mountain, Mich. The falling debris knocked the firefighter to the ground, trapping him in flames and hot metal. Thanks to the quick-thinking and work of fellow firefighters, he was freed. He was taken to a local hospital where he was treated for burns. He was later released. Three other firefighters were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.