Hotel Guests in Japan Greeted by Robots

A hotel staffed mostly by robots has opened in Japan. It's the second hotel of its kind in the country. Nine types of robots are featured at the hotel to help check guests in, clean the lobby and entertain guests. Human staff are available and help maintain the 140 robots at the hotel. The first Henn-na Hotel, which means "strange hotel", opened in Nagasaki in 2015 and was recognized as "the first robot-staffed hotel" in the world by Guinness World Records. This second hotel is located close to Tokyo Disney Resort. Room rates begin at $122 for two people per night. A third Henn-na Hotel is scheduled to open this summer in central Japan.