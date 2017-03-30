Japan Snow Corridor

Magical scenery is drawing visitors to Northern Japan's state road 103. Visitors can enjoy this snow corridor for just two days before the national route re-opens to vehicles on April 1st. Dubbed the Hakkoda-Towada Gold Line, the road connects Aomori City and Towada Lake. 360 people participated in the tour today and ambled through the five-mile-long corridor. Plowed snow reaches 26 feet high in some areas. The walk starts at 45 dollars per person, and includes a dip in local hot springs.